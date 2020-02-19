Series Mania 2020: Eva Green’s ‘The Luminaries’ & Juno Temple’s ‘Little Birds’ Lead Lineup

International TV event Series Mania has unveiled its 2020 lineup, which boasts world premieres for dramas including The Luminaries, Little Birds and Adult Material.

The event is staged in Lille, northern France, between March 20-28, and is becoming an increasingly prominent part of the international TV calendar, taking place in the week before Mip TV.

Tom Perrotta, creator of HBO’s The Leftovers, will serve as president of the International Competition jury, while guests of honor will include Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito.

BBC Two’s The Luminaries will be screened as part of the opening and closing ceremonies. Based on Eleanor Catton’s 2013 novel of the same name, the six-part season stars Eva Green and is made by Working Title Television.

As part of the International Competition, Sky Atlantic’s Little Birds, a Warp Films adaptation of Anais Nin’s collection of erotic short stories starring Juno Temple, and Channel 4’s porn drama Adult Material will receive their world premieres at the event. The latter stars Hayley Squires and Rupert Everett.

There will be 38 world premieres in total at Series Mania this year, taking place across nine days. The event last year attended by 72,231 people, including 3,000 industry figures. Below are some screening highlights:

Opening and Closing Ceremonies

The Luminaries

International Competition

Adult Material

Cry Wolf

Inhuman Resources

Little Birds

Moloch

No Man’s Land

Patria

El Presidente

Unorthodox

Valley Of Tears

International Panorama

22 July

Behind The Door

The End

The Pack

Thin Ice

World On Fire

Lucky Day

Normal

Unchained

Buffalo

Cold Courage

Commandos

The Cursed

The Minister

Wara

Made In USA

Briarpatch

Godfather Of Harlem

Looking For Alaska

The Plot Against America

Evil

Snowpiercer

Tales From The Loop

Why Women Kill