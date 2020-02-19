Series Mania 2020: Eva Green’s ‘The Luminaries’ & Juno Temple’s ‘Little Birds’ Lead Lineup

International TV event Series Mania has unveiled its 2020 lineup, which boasts world premieres for dramas including The Luminaries, Little Birds and Adult Material.
The event is staged in Lille, northern France, between March 20-28, and is becoming an increasingly prominent part of the international TV calendar, taking place in the week before Mip TV.
Tom Perrotta, creator of HBO’s The Leftovers, will serve as president of the International Competition jury, while guests of honor will include Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito.
BBC Two’s The Luminaries will be screened as part of the opening and closing ceremonies. Based on Eleanor Catton’s 2013 novel of the same name, the six-part season stars Eva Green and is made by Working Title Television.
As part of the International Competition, Sky Atlantic’s Little Birds, a Warp Films adaptation of Anais Nin’s collection of erotic short stories starring Juno Temple, and Channel 4’s porn drama Adult Material will receive their world premieres at the event. The latter stars Hayley Squires and Rupert Everett.
There will be 38 world premieres in total at Series Mania this year, taking place across nine days. The event last year attended by 72,231 people, including 3,000 industry figures. Below are some screening highlights:
Opening and Closing Ceremonies
The Luminaries
International Competition
Adult Material
Cry Wolf
Inhuman Resources
Little Birds
Moloch
No Man’s Land
Patria
El Presidente
Unorthodox
Valley Of Tears
International Panorama
22 July
Behind The Door
The End
The Pack
Thin Ice
World On Fire
Lucky Day
Normal
Unchained
Buffalo
Cold Courage
Commandos
The Cursed
The Minister
Wara
Made In USA
Briarpatch
Godfather Of Harlem
Looking For Alaska
The Plot Against America
Evil
Snowpiercer
Tales From The Loop
Why Women Kill
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.