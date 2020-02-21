Serial Productions Hires This American Life Producer Neil Drumming As Part Of Expansion Plan

EXCLUSIVE: In some big podcasting news, Serial Productions, creator of hit podcasts Serial and S-Town, has hired writer-producer and former film director Neil Drumming as its new managing editor.

Drumming will lead the expansion of Serial Productions’ development slate, recruiting producers, writers and reporters

to develop fiction and non-fiction podcasts. He will be working closely with Alissa Shipp, who develops Serial’s film and TV

projects, and Serial’s rep UTA to create fiction podcasts.

Drumming joins from This American Life, where he produced projects with filmmakers and writers including Adam Mansbach (Barry), Scott Brown (Castle Rock), and Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live). In 2017, he produced the segment What You Don’t Know with filmmaker Lulu Wang, which was an inspiration for Golden Globe-winner The Farewell. Drumming also won a Peabody Award for his work as an editor on the S-Town podcast.

“Five years ago, with the release of Serial, we invented a new kind of audio storytelling,” said Serial Productions CEO Julie Snyder. Neil’s heart is in finding new ways to tell stories, and new talent to work with, that will expand the possibilities in narrative podcasting.”

Drumming, whose directorial debut Big Words launched in 2013 at Slamdance, said, “I’m a huge fan of everyone already working with Serial. I think we’re the best at what we do. I can’t wait to see how we can continue to innovate by expanding where we find stories and collaborators.”