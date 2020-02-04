Sentient Pacts With The Washington Post On Film About Police Dog Who Sniffed Out Colombian Drug Cartel

EXCLUSIVE: Sentient has secured a deal with The Washington Post to produce a film based on an WaPo article about Sombra, the police dog who has caught so many Colombian drug smugglers that a bounty has been put on her head by the Urabeños, also known as the Gulf Clan. Colombian filmmakers Antonio and Daniel Negret will adapt the feature.

Here’s the synopsis: The Colombian cartel never expected the single most dangerous threat to their drug smuggling operation to be a decorated police dog. When man’s best friend becomes the Gulf Clan’s enemy #1, they put a hit out on her life and kidnap Sombra. Her handler must beat the odds to rescue his beloved companion from the clutches of Colombia’s most notorious criminal organization.

In total, Sombra’s busts have resulted in 245 arrests and the seizure of 2,000 kilos of cocaine having twice earned her the Wilson Quintero medal, an honor awarded for critical contributions to the fight against drug trafficking.

Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin will produce the project. Tab was a producer on the TX series Feud: Bette and Joan and served as an executive producer on films like Peppermint, Overdrive (which was directed by Antonio Negret), and most recently Sound of Freedom starring Jim Caviezel and Bill Camp.

The deal was negotiated by attorney Kevin Mills on behalf of Sentient and Storied Media Group on behalf of The Washington Post.