‘Seinfeld’: Channel 4 To Stream Iconic Comedy For Free In The UK Until Netflix Takes Rights In 2021

Channel 4’s streaming service All 4 will become the home of Seinfeld in the UK until Netflix takes the global rights to the iconic Jerry Seinfeld comedy in 2021.

All 4 will drop the first three seasons of Seinfeld online on February 7 after inking a deal Sony Pictures Television. The streamer will then release one season every Friday over the course of six weeks.

It means that by mid-March, every episode of Seinfeld will be available on All 4. This will continue until Netflix becomes the show’s home early next year.

The show about a standup comedian was available in the UK on Amazon Prime until early last year, but now users have to pay to watch individual episodes or seasons.

All 4 managing editor Charlie Palmer said: “In making it available for free, we hope to bring a whole new audience to a show that has already earned an enduring and loyal fanbase.”