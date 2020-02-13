‘See’: Adrian Paul Joins Jason Momoa & Dave Bautista In Season 2 Of Apple Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Adrian Paul (Highlander) is set to star alongside Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista in the second season of See, Apple’s world-building drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and director Francis Lawrence.

Written by Knight, See takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind.

Paul will play Lord Harlan, the ruler of the strongest city in the kingdom.

Momoa stars as Baba Voss — the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see. Alfre Woodard stars as Paris, Baba Voss’s spiritual leader. Bautista joins the second season alongside returning cast including Hera Hilmar, Sylvia Hoeks, Archie Madekwe and Nesta Cooper.

The series features cast and crew who are blind or have low vision, who helped bring this inclusive and authentic world to life.

See season two is executive produced by Knight, Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenny Topping and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner.

Paul is known for his titular role as Duncan MacLeod (The Highlander) on TV’s Highlander: The Series and in the Highlander feature films. He recently recurred on the CW’s Arrow. Paul is repped by Mark Schumacher Management, AEF Talent Agency and SGSBC Legal.