‘Seberg’ Scribes Anna Waterhouse & Joe Shrapnel To Adapt Agatha Christie’s ‘And Then There Were None’ For 20th Century Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Seberg screenwriters and husband and wife writing partners Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel have been set by 20th Century Studios to adapt the Agatha Christie classic And Then There Were None. Disney will keep the film in its pre-World War II period in which Christie wrote the novel, but with a fresh take.

Christie’s novel tells the story of ten seemingly disparate individuals invited to an isolated island, with the house guests murdered one by one during the course of their stay. The book has sold more than 100 million copies in eight languages.

I’m told this will be a freestanding project and not a third installment of Christie’s Hercule Poirot mysteries that began with Murder on the Orient Express and continues with Death on the Nile, with Kenneth Branagh again directing and starring.

Shrapnel and Waterhouse recently signed with Legendary to adapt The Great Machine, based on the Brian K. Vaughn sci-fi comic book Ex Machina. The duo most recently adapted Dame Daphne Du Maurier’s classic gothic novel Rebecca, for Netflix and Working Title. Pic is in post, and Ben Wheatley directed Lily James, Armie Hammer and Kristin Scott Thomas. Seberg, with Kristen Stewart playing actress Jean Seberg, premiered at the Venice Film Festival last fall for Amazon.

Shrapnel and Waterhouse were brought on to do significant production work on Marvel/Disney’s Captain Marvel and they are currently doing production work on Snake Eyes for Paramount Pictures. They also adapted The Aftermath for Searchlight and producer Ridley Scott, based on Rhidian Brooks’s novel of the same name, starring Kiera Knightley, Alexander Skarsgård and Jason Clark.

Shrapnel and Waterhouse are repped by Grandview, Curtis Brown and Marks Law Group.