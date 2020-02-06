Searchlight Acquires Sundance Thriller ‘The Night House’

As Deadline first reported during Sundance, Searchlight has taken global rights to David Bruckner’s psychological thriller The Night House. A theatrical release is being planned for this year. The rights deal is in the neighborhood of $12M and continues the specialty’s label into the genre space following its recent late summer success with Ready or Not which made $57.6M WW, and the upcoming Scott Cooper horror pic Antlers on April 17.

Based on an original screenplay by Ben Collins & Luke Piotrowski, The Night House follows a widow (Rebecca Hall) who begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets. Pic was financed and produced by Sébastien Raybaud’s company, Anton. David Goyer’s Phantom Four developed the script, and also produced. Producers are Phantom Four’s David Goyer and Keith Levine, and Anton’s John Zois. EPs are Bruckner, François Callens, Ben Collins, Hall, George Paaswell, Luke Piotrowski, and Raybaud.

‘The Night House’ Selling To Searchlight for $12M

“The Night House instantly drew us in,” said Searchlight Pictures Chairmen Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula. “David Bruckner’s masterful direction creates an unrelenting suspense thriller anchored by an astonishing performance by Rebecca Hall.”

“Searchlight is a beacon of quality and inspired curation. To be working with them on THE NIGHT HOUSE is nothing short of a dream come true,” said Bruckner.

“This is the perfect home for this film. Searchlight’s exemplary taste and their global campaigns are masterful,” added Raybaud.

“For a challenging, layered and lingering film like The Night House, we couldn’t be in better hands,” said Phantom Four’s Levine. “We are thrilled to bring the film into the Searchlight family.”

The deal was brokered by Searchlight Pictures’ EVP Business Affairs Megan O’Brien, SVP Acquisitions Chan Phung and SVP Legal Affairs Ben Wilkinson, with Endeavor Content and Raybaud of Anton.