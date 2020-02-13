Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer To Host Daily Newsmax Talk Show

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is following up his gig as a special correspondent for Extra and contestant on Dancing with the Stars with a daily talk show for Newsmax TV.

The cable news show, Spicer & Co., will debut on March 3 — Super Tuesday — at 6 p.m. ET and will run daily. According to Newsmax, the show will broadcast from studios near the White House. In a statement announcing the new show, Spicer said that “we will ask questions and cover the topics that everyone in America is thinking about but no one is asking or talking about.”

In a statement, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said that Spicer’s ratings for his press conferences were “off the charts, a phenomena that hasn’t happened before or since.”

They also were contentious, starting with a Jan. 21 briefing in which Spicer insisted that President Donald Trump’s inauguration crowd was “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe.” Spicer later parodied the remark at the Emmy Awards.

The daily briefings, meanwhile, have disappeared from the White House schedule, as current press secretary Stephanie Grisham has argued that Trump frequently answers questions from the press.

Spicer’s successor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is now a contributor to Fox News. Like Spicer, she is writing a new book, set to be published in September.

Spicer will be following a line of former press secretaries who have gone on to host shows that mix talk and commentary. A few examples: Dana Perino, who hosts The Daily Briefing on Fox News and is co-host on The Five, was press secretary for George W. Bush. Going further back, Bill Moyers followed up his stint with a long career hosting shows for PBS and serving as a commentator for networks like CBS and NBC.

Spicer served as White House press secretary during from January to August 2017. He later launched a consulting firm, RigWil LLC, and is partner in Point1, a mail and digital firm.