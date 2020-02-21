Scott Lewers Upped To Top Post At Science Channel After Marc Etkind’s Exit

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery has promoted Scott Lewers to head up Science Channel after Deadline revealed this week that Marc Etkind had left the network.

Lewers has spent the past two years as EVP Multiplatform Content, live production, digital and research teams across Discovery, Science Channel and Animal Planet.

He will now add setting the creative vision for Science Channel to his list of responsibilities, reporting directly to Nancy Daniels, the chief brand officer of Discovery and Factual. He will remain based in Los Angeles.

Discovery talked up the work Lewers has done partnering with online influencers. He is executive producing Revenge Of The Nerd (working title) with YouTube star Mark Rober, while he championed the campaign to plant 20M trees by 2020, led by Rober and fellow YouTuber MrBeast. Lewers also secured TikTok star Nick Uhas to host #TeamPluto, a project on Pluto’s 90th anniversary.

Previously, Lewers was senior vice president of multiplatform programming and digital media at TLC, while he has also worked as Discovery Channel’s senior vice president of programming.

“Scott has been instrumental in creating and growing the content strategy across our networks, building a broader and more diverse audience on all platform,” said Daniels. “He is a brilliant creative disrupter with a passion for strengthening our brands for the multiplatform future.”