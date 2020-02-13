Bleecker Street has taken global distribution to the U.S. Dramatic Competition Sundance comedy Save Yourselves! from writer-directors Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson. A summer theatrical release is being planned.

Pic follows Jack (John Reynolds) and Su (Sunita Mani), a hip Brooklyn couple, who like many of their friends, find themselves dependent on technology and unable to put down their phones. Fearing their mindless scrolling may impact their connection with each other, they seize the chance to head to an isolated cabin in the woods, vowing to unplug from the outside world for a week. Sheltered from texts and push notifications, they are blissfully unaware when aliens attack the earth. As strange events unfold, the couple must figure out a way back to civilization — or what’s left of it.

Pic is produced by Keshet Studios, the film stars Sunita Mani, John Reynolds and Ben Sinclair.

The deal was negotiated between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street with Endeavor Content, Film Constellation, FKKS’ Victoria Cook and Keshet Studios’ EVP business affairs Avital Onn Shachar on behalf of the filmmakers.