‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open: Democratic Candidates Offer “Crazy” Solutions To Coronavirus Outbreak

Saturday Night Live returned from hiatus this weekend, and took on the coronavirus outbreak.

The cold open kicked off with Beck Bennett playing Vice President Mike Pence, who was appointed earlier this week by President Trump to lead the nation’s coronavirus response.

“President Trump has put me in charge of the coronavirus, even though I don’t believe in science,” Bennett’s Pence said. “I have to admit, this disease has been quite a test of my faith.”

During a White House press briefing, Bennett invited “one of the most brilliant minds in medicine, Dr. Ben Carson” to join him.

“In my expert opinion, it’s gone be bad,” warned Kenan Thompson as Carson. But Thompson had a solution of sorts, order a red “Make America Great Again” mask from the White House website.

SNL alum Fred Armisen played billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who crashed the press briefing. Asked how he got past security, Armisen said, “I just started coughing and they cleared the way.”

This weekend’s host, John Mulaney, then joined the gathering as former Vice President Joe Biden, who just won today’s South Carolina presidential primary.

“Speaking of number one, guess who just kicked butt in south Cracker Barrel,” Mulaney said.

Mulaney’s confused Biden rambled on and on about Ebola, Nelson Mandela, fake events and wrestling something, before he offered a warning to the nation: “If we want to fight China cough, we gotta be smart. We gotta make sure to get new teeth daily.”

Kate McKinnon’s Elizabeth Warren suggested everyone user Purell hand sanitizer.

Moments later, Larry David’s Bernie Sanders interrupted the gathering.

“Hey wait!” David said. “What about me possibly winning the nomination? You gotta admit folks, universal health care doesn’t sound too crazy now, does it?”

As mentioned, Mulaney is this week’s host, with David Byrne and his American Utopia musicians serving as musical guest.