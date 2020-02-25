Sarah Gadon To Co-Star In USA Network’s Evel Knievel Limited Series

Sarah Gadon (True Detective) is set as a lead opposite Milo Ventimiglia and David Krumholtz in USA Network’s limited series Evel, based on the story of larger-than-life ’70s daredevil Evel Knievel. Starring and executive produced by This Is Us‘ Ventimiglia, it hails from from McG’s Wonderland Sound & Vision, Charles Roven’s Atlas Entertainment and UCP, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios.

Written by Etan Frankel (Animal Kingdom), Evel is based on the story of Evel Knievel (Ventimiglia) as he prepares for his greatest death-defying feat — the historic Snake River Canyon jump. Evel is an exhilarating portrait of a complex man living the American dream, juggling meteoric celebrity and raising a family — and facing the very real probability that his next jump will kill him.

Gadon will play Evel Knievel’s wife, Linda. Smart and cheeky, Linda knows her marriage isn’t perfect but she remains loving and supportive as her husband’s career takes off and fame engulfs their family.

Frankel will executive produce with McG. Atlas Entertainment’s Roven, Alex Gartner and Topher Rhys-Lawrence are lead EPs on the project. Mary Viola and Steven Bello of Wonderland Sound & Vision executive produces with Ventimiglia. Ventimiglia’s longtime producing partner, Russ Cundiff, will co-executive produce via the duo’s DiVide Pictures.

Gadon starred as Elisa Montgomery in season 3 of HBO’s True Detective and most recently recurred on Hulu’s Castle Rock. She recently wrapped production on Broadway Video’s feature Vampires Vs. The Bronx. Gadon is repped by Creative Drive Artists, CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.