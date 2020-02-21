Sandra Oh To Star In ‘The Chair’ Dramedy Series From Amanda Peet, ‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators At Netflix

Netflix has ordered The Chair, a new six-episode half-hour dramedy starring and executive produced by Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh, and co-starring Jay Duplass (Transparent, Outside In), from Amanda Peet (The Romanoffs) and Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Written and executive produced by Peet, who also serves as showrunner, The Chair centers around the Chair of an English department at a major university. Annie Julia Wyman co-wrote the pilot.

Amanda Peet Shutterstock

Peet and Oh executive produce with Benioff, Weiss and Bernie Caulfield.

Peet was most recently seen in The Romanoffs and Brockmire. The Chair reunites Peet with Duplass with whom she worked in Togetherness, created by Jay and Mark Duplass. Her most recent play, Our Very Own Carlin McCullough, debuted in 2018 at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. She currently wrapped production on season 2 of USA network’s anthology series Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story and will soon start production on HBO’s The Gilded Age.

Oh currently stars in and is a Co-Executive Producer of BBC America’s critically acclaimed series Killing Eve, for which she won a Golden Globe, SAG, and Critics’ Choice awards, along with two Emmy nominations and a BAFTA TV Award nomination. She also won a Golden Globe and SAG award for her role as Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy, as well as multiple Emmy nominations.

Duplass began acting in 2012, when Jill Soloway cast him as series regular Josh Pfefferman in her Amazon series Transparent, a role in which he shared a Golden Globe award for best comedy series and multiple Emmys. He has starred in feature films including Lynn Shelton’s Outside In opposite Edie Falco and Pink Wall with Tatiana Maslany, among others.