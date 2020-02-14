Samuel L. Jackson has been tapped to play a retired hitman in a currently untitled feature, which will be directed by Focus and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot helmers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra. The project re-teams Jackson with Soul Men co-writer Matthew Stone, who penned the script. John Davis (The Predator franchise) is producing.

Jackson will star as Morris Stokes, who is not your typical retiree. Once the trusted hitman for mob boss “Easy-A,” he’s got more kills under his belt than he can count and has earned his time out of the game. When his nephew, Leslie, makes a stupid mistake, Morris gets a call from his old boss and must negotiate one last job: either help the kid recover the lost money, or put a bullet in him. Morris drags Leslie around town, making him clean up his mess while pontificating on some of life’s lessons along the way.

Endeavor Content will rep worldwide rights sales at the European Film Market.

Jackson, who appears in a slew of films every year, has upcoming this year the long-awaited Apple TV+ film, The Banker, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, and the Saw re-imagining, Spiral. He’s repped by ICM Partners and Anonymous Content.