Saban Films has taken North American rights to Cosmic Sin, the Bruce Willis-starring sci-fi action film.

Pic, which is in pre-production, is being written and directed by Corey Large and Edward Drake (Breach), with Large also producing. It follows a group of warriors and scientists who must fight to protect and save their race when a hostile alien species with the power to infect and take over human hosts sets its sights on a futuristic human society.

Bill Bromiley negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with Corey Large on behalf of the filmmakers. The Exchange is representing international sales rights.

“Saban Films has been partnering on films at earlier stages and this is a project we knew we wanted to be involved with from the beginning,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “We could not be more excited to collaborate with this team again following our recent work with them on sci-fi thriller Breach.”

Yesterday, we revealed that another Willis-starring EFM title, Open Source, had sold to Vertical Entertainment.