‘Ryan’s Mystery Playdate’ Renewed For Season 3 By Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon has ordered a 20-episode third season of top-rated preschool series Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, starring eight-year-old YouTube star Ryan of Ryan’s World.

Created and produced by pocket.watch, the live-action series follows Ryan as he tackles a series of imaginative, physical challenges and solves mystery box puzzles to reveal the identity of his playdate. Ryan’s Mystery Playdate ranked as the number-one preschool series on all TV for 2019. New season three episodes will begin airing this Spring.

The third season will feature a new-and-improved Guess-O-Tron and follow Ryan and his parents as they meet exciting all-new playdates, solve complex mystery box puzzles, tackle epic dunk tank and zip line challenges, and take super silly selfies with each guest.

Since its 2015 launch, Ryan’s World has grown to become one of the world’s largest YouTube channels in the world. The channel features fun and easy science experiments, educational content, animated adventures, imaginative toy play and videos that document daily life for the family of five, which includes Ryan’s younger twin sisters. The channel, along with other channels featuring Ryan and his family and animated friends, generated over 1.3 billion views in January 2020 and currently has over 34 million subscribers.

The series was created by pocket.watch’s Chief Content Officer Albie Hecht and is Executive Produced by Hecht, Chris M. Williams, pocket.watch’s Founder and CEO, and Shion and Loann Kaji, Owners of Sunlight Entertainment and Ryan’s parents.

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate airs regularly weekdays at 12:30 PM on Nickelodeon and 4:30 PM on the Nick Jr. channel.