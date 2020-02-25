Ryan Michelle Bathe Joins CBS’ Legal Drama ‘All Rise’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: A new attorney is joining the ranks on CBS’ courthouse drama series All Rise. Ryan Michelle Bathe (First Wives Club) is set to recur opposite Simone Missick and Wilson Bethel on the series from writer Greg Spottiswood and Warner Bros. TV.

Bathe will play Rachel Audubon, a brilliant and fearless hi-profile, take-no-prisoners litigation attorney whose charm is her superpower. She is that rare trial lawyer who can practice in the areas of both civil and criminal litigation. Pivoting effortlessly between the two. And is often called in to be a chief legal correspondent for news cycles such as MSNBC and CNN. Her sweet steeliness can be described as polite and charming, but not so polite that it interferes in getting the job done. She has known Lola (Missick) since undergrad at Howard University and got to know Mark (Bethel) at UCLA where he, Lola and Rachel became a trio during their law school days.



All Rise follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be. The series also stars Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez and Ruthie Ann Miles.

Spottiswood, Len Goldstein, Michael Robin and Dee Harris-Lawrence, who also serves as co-showrunner, are executive producers for Warner Bros Television.

Bathe can currently be seen starring in First Wives Club for BET+. Her other recent credits include recurring on the hit series This is Us and Empire. She’ll next be seen in the Sundance film, Sylvie’s Love, recently acquired by Amazon Studios. Bathe is repped by Principal Entertainment LA and The Kohner Agency.