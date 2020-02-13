‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 12 Sets Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Leslie Jones, Daisy Ridley And Others As Guest Judges

RuPaul’s Drag Race is coming in hot for season 12 with an all-star roster of guest judges who are ready to sashay and slay the Emmy-award winning reality competition which is set to premiere on February 28 on VH1.

As seen in the trailer for the 12th season, this season’s queens will be pledging allegiance “to the drag” of the “United Queens of Ru-America”. Because it is such a patriotic season, it only makes sense that they have trailblazing politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the judges’ panel this season. Others joining previously announced judge Nicki Minaj include Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones, actor Jeff Goldblum, Academy Award-winning actress and View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, music icon Chaka Khan and Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley. Other guest judges include Robyn, Normani, Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Rachel Bloom, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett and Winnie Harlow. The “ru-volution” will be televised with the premiere airing over two consecutive Friday nights.

The 13 queens competing for the coveted title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and $100,000. will be Aiden Zhane (Acworth, GA), Brita (New York, NY), Crystal Methyd (Springfield, MO), Dahlia Sin (Los Angeles, CA), Gigi Goode (Los Angeles, CA), Heidi N Closet (Ramseur, NC), Jackie Cox (New York, NY), Jaida Essence Hall (Milwaukee, WI), Jan (New York, NY), Nicky Doll (New York, NY), Rock M. Sakura (San Francisco, CA), Sherry Pie (New York, NY), and Widow Von’Du (Kansas City, MO).

RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Tim Palazzola serves as Executive Producer for VH1 and Jen Passovoy serves as Producer.

Last year, RuPaul’s Drag Race won second consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program and Charles picked up his fourth consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program to tie Jeff Probst for most wins in the category. The franchise has also expanded to become a live stage show in Las Vegas and has made its way across the pond with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Check out a sneak peek below of the guest judges and the queens in this “Ru-volutionary” season!