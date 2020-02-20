‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Sashays Into Showtime With Special Edition

Category is: Drag Race crossover into premium cable eleganza extravaganza! You heard that right. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is set to air a special edition on Showtime for the first time ever on June 5 at 8 pm ET/PT after the season finale of season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH1.

Keeping in tradition with Drag Race‘s sickening lipsync battles, gagworthy looks and memorable moments of shades and reads, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will welcome favorite queens from past seasons as they compete for a second chance to earn the crown, win a cash prize of $100,000 and an opportunity to leave their legacy in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

The announcement, which is expected to be made during ViacomCBS’ earnings call, comes on the heels of news that next-day repeats of CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert will run on Pop TV and of CBS’ Late Late Show with James Corden on Comedy Central as the newly merged company is stepping up synergy play.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is a culture-defining show that fits perfectly within the contemporary programming Showtime offers in both scripted and unscripted,” said Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. “We are excited to take advantage of our relationship with our new sister company VH1 to present a special edition of this sensational series and bring in this passionate and robust fanbase. It’s the latest example of how we can leverage our combined portfolio to provide new experiences for our audience.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, which airs just in time for Pride Month, joins Showtime’s growing lineup of LGBTQ programming which includes the recently rebooted The L Word: Generation Q, Shameless and Work in Progress. The premium cabler also aired Queer as Folk.

VH1 will air the 12th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race on February 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The upcoming season will feature a star-studded roster of guest judges including Nicki Minaj, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Robyn, Leslie Jones, Normani, Daisy Ridley, Winnie Harlow and Jeff Goldblum.

The Drag Race franchise which also includes RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Tim Palazzola serves as Executive Producer for VH1 and Jen Passovoy serves as Producer.

Last year, RuPaul’s Drag Race won second consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program and Charles picked up his fourth consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program to tie Jeff Probst for most wins in the category. The franchise has also expanded to become a live stage show in Las Vegas and has made its way across the pond with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.