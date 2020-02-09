MeToo Cofounder Rose McGowan Condemns Snoop Dogg Threat To Gayle King On Kobe Questions

Rose McGowan added to the chorus of those condemning remarks by TV host and rapper Snoop Dogg for threatening Gayle King, tweeting a message that he should “Grown the f-k up.”

Snoop Dogg threatened CBS interviewer Gayle King for asking Lisa Leslie, a close friend of Kobe Bryant, about his rape trial in Colorado. Snoop told King to “Respect the family and back off — before we come get you.” He later walked back the online remarks, saying he wishes no harm to come to her.

McGowan said today that Bryant was a “hero” for apologizing for the Colorado incident.

“You want to know why Kobe Bryant is a hero? He apologized to a hurt young woman,” the #MeToo pioneer wrote on Twitter early Sunday. “Truth hurts. Death hurts. Grow the f–k up. Kobe stopped hurting women, so can you,” McGowan wrote.

McGowan joins former national security adviser Susan Rice in condemning the Snoop Dogg remarks

“This is despicable,” Rice wrote. “Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty.”

McGowan was one of the founders of the #MeToo movement, and has noted in the past that grieving for someone with a complicated past is “complex.”