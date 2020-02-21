Brian Grazer & Ron Howard’s Imagine Impact Expands To Australia

Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Tyler Mitchell’s entertainment accelerator Imagine Impact is extending its reach to to Australia, in partnership with Gentle Giant Media Group and Screen Australia.

Having already launched three programs in the U.S., Impact will use their talent identification system to democratize access for creators, leveraging their technology to the global entertainment marketplace. Impact will also be available for local industries that want to build from the ground up and compete in the premium content landscape. Already, Imagine Impact has yielded 44 developed projects and 22 sold with major attachments to Netflix, Amblin and Village Roadshow, among others.

Imagine Impact’s mission is to cultivate and empower creative storytellers from around the globe with an innovative and collaborative approach to content creation. Impact combines Imagine Entertainment’s decades of Hollywood experience with the principles of Y Combinator for a new kind of entertainment industry accelerator program and marketplace that creates a seamless way for studios, agents and screenwriters to identify, connect and sign creators and their compelling projects and propel their projects to market quicker.