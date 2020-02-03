Romesh Ranganathan, Star Of Showtime’s ‘Just Another Immigrant’, Strikes First-Look Script Deal With Sky

Romesh Ranganathan, the British comedian behind Showtime’s Just Another Immigrant, has struck a first-look script deal with Sky Studios.

The comedian and his production partner Benjamin Green, who run production company Ranga Bee, are developing new projects with the Comcast-backed broadcaster.

This comes after the launch of the second season of Sky comedy The Reluctant Landlord, a semi-autobiographical sitcom created by and starring Ranganathan, in which he inherits a pub that he doesn’t really want. The comedian has also developed Romesh Presents, a series of ten shorts for new and emerging comedy talent on Sky One, and is a regular panellist on Sky One’s A League of Their Own.

The development funding will allow Ranga Bee to attract talent to work on the projects, which will be exec produced by Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy at Sky Studios. Any projects out of the deal will be distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

Just Another Immigrant, which premiered on the ViacomCBS premium platform in June 2018, was a ten-part docuseries that saw Ranganathan uproot his family, including his supportive wife, three kids, his Sri Lankan mother and his eccentric uncle, to immigrate to LA and attempt to sell out a gig at the 6,000 seater Greek Theater in three months.

The Comcast-backed company launched Sky Studios in June 2019 and currently has over 50 scripted shows in production as well as a number of first-look deals with producers.

Gary Davey, CEO of Sky Studios, said, “Romesh has been entertaining Sky customers for years with his unique style of humour and I couldn’t be more excited about this new deal with Romesh, Ben and the whole Ranga Bee team. The Reluctant Landlord is a brilliant show and I look forward to seeing what new scripted comedies we can produce together.”

Romesh Ranganathan and Benjamin Green, founders of Ranga Bee, added, “We set up Ranga Bee to make great comedy shows with both new and established talent and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Sky Studios to help further that ambition. We look forward to making innovative and genuinely funny comedy and comedy dramas together. This is also a great opportunity for Romesh to pretend to support other talent.”