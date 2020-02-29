Rocky And Bullwinkle Statue Returns To Its Home On The Sunset Strip

A beloved statue of animated legends Rocky and Bullwinkle will soon be unveiled on the Sunset Strip after being gone since 2013.

The WEHO TIMES reported the statute’s return today, capturing its image in a brief moment during installation before it was covered. An official unveiling is planned for the end of March, but no date has been set.

The spinning statue depicts Bullwinkle holding his friend Rocky. It stands on the corner where Sunset Boulevard splits into Holloway Drive. The statue was removed in 2013 for restoration work.