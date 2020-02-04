Rocker Dee Snider Attacks Shakira And Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dee Snider did not like what he saw during Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The Twisted Sister frontman criticized Jennifer Lopez and Shakira for what he considered too sexy performances for the NFL’s family-friendly audience, and insisted a rock band would have brought a different vibe.

“Beginning to pole humping, ass slapping, ass shaking end. If that’s the requirements for a half-time show, none of the rock bands I know can or will do that. #justsayin,” Snider tweeted Sunday night.

Shakira and Lopez performed a medley of their hits, with Shakira dancing, playing instruments, surfing through the crowd, and shaking her hips while singing “Hips Don’t Lie.”

Lopez arrived on a stripper pole, shimmied and belted out several songs, including “Jenny From the Block.”

Snider was apparently upset about the performances all night, and took to Twitter again this morning to let off more steam.

This time he responded to a Boston sports fan who called for the rocker to headline next year’s show, adding that he’s sure the longtime performer “could climb the pole too.” Snider’s response: “Yes…but I refuse to shake my ass or let someone slap it on stage!”

It’s not surprising Snider disapproved of Lopez and Shakira’s high-octane set.

In September after the NFL announced the two Latin superstars would be headlining the show, he voiced his anger on social media.

“WTF!? @shakira and @jlo for this year’s @nfl halftime show!? Once again the great heavy music that rocks the stadiums week after week, game after game is completely ignored. I guess we don’t shake our ass enough!!” Snider tweeted on September 26.

After cooling down a bit, he returned to the subject and insisted rock gets “no respect.”

“My point about this years @NFL halftime show isn’t a slight on @shakira or @JLo, it’s frustration that week after week rock is the go to music during games but gets no respect when it comes to the Super Bowl! And I don’t think I’m popular enough for that slot. But @Metallica…” he wrote.