Robert Downey Jr & Team Downey’s Susan Downey Sign With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Downey Jr, and Team Downey, his production company with wife Susan Downey, has just moved to WME, which will rep them in all areas.

Downey Jr had been repped by CAA, and thus ends one of the most lucrative and prolific decade-long runs any actor has had with an agency in recent memory. That covers the period when Downey Jr. blew away all comers to win the role of Iron Man, becoming the signature player in an unprecedented decade of success for Marvel Studios. It also created a situation where the actor was making in the vicinity of $50 million-$70 million each time he donned the metal suit in numerous spinoffs and Avengers films, a run that ended in Avengers: Endgame, the highest grossing film of all time. At the same time, he headlined the billion dollar-grossing Sherlock Holmes franchise and got an Oscar nomination for 2009’s Tropic Thunder.

The move comes after a flat box office performance of Dolittle. Downey Jr came to CAA after a long run with iconic agent Ed Limato at ICM. It will be interesting to see where Downey Jr. takes the next phase of his career. Early in his career, given his outsized acting talent displayed in films from Less Than Zero to Chaplin, I thought it inevitable he would win an Oscar. As he moves beyond the franchises, there’s no reason to think he can’t still accomplish that if it is important to him.

Led by Susan Downey, the Team Downey production company has been busy. The company produced Dolittle and The Judge, and is percolating an adaptation of the horror novel A Head Full of Ghosts and an untitled feature based on Gimlet Media’s Reply All podcast episode Man of the People, which Richard Linklater is writing to direct. For TV, the company is producing Perry Mason for HBO starring The Americans and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood‘s Matthew Rhys, premiering this summer as part of Team Downey’s first look with the network. They are also producing the coming of age fable Sweet Tooth based on the DC comic book series. Team Downey released its eight-episode docuseries, the critically-celebrated The Age of A.I. for YouTube Originals. Downey Jr. announced last year the launch of Footprint Coalition, his organization dedicated to utilizing advanced technologies for the good of the environment.

Downey Jr. remains represented by Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Neauman, Warren, Richmond, Rush and Gelman LLP.