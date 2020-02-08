Robert Conrad Dies: Star Of ‘The Wild Wild West’ Was 84

Robert Conrad, the actor best known for his role in the television show The Wild Wild West, died today in Malibu, Calif. of heart failure. He was 84 and his death was announced by a family spokesman.
Born in Chicago, Illinois on March 1, 1935, Conrad moved to Los Angeles in 1958 and found almost instant success, booking a recurring role on the TV show Hawaiian Eye in 1959.
After Hawaiian Eye, he scored his signature role, that of Secret Service agent James T. West in The Wild Wild West. The show ran from 1965 to 1969, but became an even bigger hit in syndication. The premise followed West and sidekick Artemus Gordon as the country’s first Secret Service agents, taking on the super villains of the era during the Ulysses S. Grant administration.
Conrad was a recipient of the Distinguished Service Award in Broadcasting and an inductee of the Stuntman’s Hall of Fame.
A private memorial service is scheduled for March 1. His family has asked for donations to the Wounded Warrior Project and The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation.
Conrad is survived by 18 grandchildren and eight children, shared with ex-wives LaVelda Fann and Joan Kenlay.
