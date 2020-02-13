‘The Holzer Files’ Showrunner Rob Saffi Strikes Overall Deal with Painless Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Saffi, showrunner of Travel Channel’s The Holzer Files, has struck an overall deal with production company Painless Productions.

Saffi, who oversees the paranormal series that was recently renewed for a second season by the Discovery-backed broadcaster, is now collaborating with Painless on two additional projects for Travel Channel.

Under the deal, Saffi will showrun, develop, and produce unscripted series with a focus on paranormal and mystery programming. He will be based at Painless’ East Coast office and will also work closely with the West Coast team including Jim Casey, Chief Executive Officer, Nicole Reed, Vice President of Development, and Ross Kaiman, Vice President of Creative.

Painless

Starting out as a cinematographer, Saffi worked with brands including Calvin Klein and Volvo before serving as director of photography on Ghost Adventures (Travel Channel), Moonshiners (Discovery), and Reinventing the Meal (Cooking Channel). He then moved on to become showrunner of Paranormal Lockdown (Destination America) and My Horror Story (Travel Channel).

Painless recently produced Out There with Jack Randall for Nat Geo Wild and ID’s Strangers Among Us. It is also working on the third season of Reasonable Doubt (ID) and season 13 of The Dead Files (Travel).

“Rob has consistently impressed me with his narrative approach – he has that rare ability to integrate compelling storytelling with a uniquely-haunting cinematic style,” said Casey. “We’re thrilled to add him to our growing team of in-house creative talent, and to turn another producer collaboration into a full-fledged partnership.”

Saffi added, “Jim’s commitment to collaboration and creative risks is what sets him and his incredibly talented and innovative team apart. There is no doubt that Painless has become the leader in paranormal and mystery programming, and I’m incredibly lucky to find a home where I can both grow as a producer and continue to help them bring their robust slate to series.”