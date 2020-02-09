Ricky Gervais Trolls Oscars With Online Zings, Provides His “First Best Joke” On The Show

He’s not hosting the Academy Awards (no one is) and he claims he’s too old to return to the Golden Globes. But Ricky Gervais still has a few arrows to sling.

Responding to a fan’s question on regarding what his “first best joke” would be if he were the Oscars host, Gervais unleashed on the gathering. He returned later to tout his own project and couldn’t resist the opportunity to add one final blow.

Gervais returned as host of the Golden Globes in January after a brief hiatus. Once again, he couldn’t resist pointing out the hypocrisy floating about the room. Memorably, he reminded the audience, “If you win, come up, accept your little award tonight… thank your agent and your God, and fuck off. No one cares about your views on politics or culture.”

America!

Binge-watch #AfterLife on @Netflix tonight. It’s about a man who realises that humanity is a disgusting, narcissistic plague, and so becomes angry & depressed and loses the will to live. Or watch The Oscars instead and actually experience those feelings first hand. pic.twitter.com/3mUo4bOpte — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 9, 2020

“It’s great to see such diversity in the room tonight. Rich sex pests of all shapes and sizes” https://t.co/fsFbdDkv6u — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 9, 2020