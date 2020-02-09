Click to Skip Ad
Ricky Gervais Trolls Oscars With Online Zings, Provides His “First Best Joke” On The Show

He’s not hosting the Academy Awards (no one is) and he claims he’s too old to return to the Golden Globes. But Ricky Gervais still has a few arrows to sling.

Responding to a fan’s question on Twitter regarding what his “first best joke” would be if he were the Oscars host, Gervais unleashed on the gathering. He returned later to tout his own project and couldn’t resist the opportunity to add one final blow.

Gervais returned as host of the Golden Globes in January after a brief hiatus. Once again, he couldn’t resist pointing out the hypocrisy floating about the room. Memorably, he reminded the audience, “If you win, come up, accept your little award tonight… thank your agent and your God, and fuck off. No one cares about your views on politics or culture.”

