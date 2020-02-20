‘Reno 911’ Adds Four Cast Members To Quibi/Comedy Central Series Revival

Quibi

Quibi and Comedy Central Productions have set additional castings for Reno 911 , starring co-creators Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, and Kerri Kenney-Silver. They are now joined by Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, and Carlos Alazraqui. Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio and Mary Birdsong will all be featured.

Reno 911’s seventh season is an ensemble comedy created by and starring Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon, all attached to write and star in the new season. Peter Principato of Artists First will executive produce the series along with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg, and Stacey Sher of Jersey Television. Wendi McLendon-Covey will also produce the series.

The original series run went for six seasons on Comedy Central, ending in 2009. Reno 911 let viewers ride shotgun with the “courageous” men and women of the Reno Sheriff’s Department.