ReFrame Stamp Affixed On Record 26 Films For 2019

The ReFrame coalition has awarded 26 feature films released in 2019 with its ReFrame Stamp, which recognizes the top 100-grossing gender-balanced narrative and animated features. The list, which grew from 20 total films that earned the stamp a year ago, includes Booksmart, Captain Marvel, Harriet, Hustlers and Oscar Best Picture nominee Little Women.

This reflects gains for women in the important roles of director, department heads, and women of color leads and co-leads. With an aim to increase the number of women of all backgrounds working in film, TV, and media, the ReFrame Stamp, which is showcased in end credits and appears on IMDb, serves as a mark of distinction for projects that have demonstrated success in gender-balanced hiring. Additional points are awarded to content that has women of color in key positions.

This year’s list included 12 women directors (12 percent) in the top 100 films at the box office compared to 4 in 2018, with 4 of those directors being a woman of color. However, there was a 17% decrease in women writers with 23 in 2018 to 19 in 2019, with an increase from zero to 3 women of color writers in 2019. 16 of the films that received the stamp were from male directors.

“We launched the ReFrame Stamp with IMDbPro three years ago as a change lever to promote more inclusive hiring practices at all levels of production,” said ReFrame director Alison Emilio. “The call to action is simple. Use the ReFrame criteria, improve hiring outcomes, get the stamp.”

“I see the ReFrame Stamp as an important lever for change to help women and people of color break through the boundaries and level the playing field,” said Booksmart director Olivia Wilde. “Stamp criteria helped me focus on who would be best for the job – and I was able to hire an incredibly diverse and balanced crew to curate the environment I always wanted to see on a set.”

See below for the full list of the 2019 ReFrame Stamp recipients:

A Dog’s Way Home / USA 2019 (Director: Charles Martin Smith, Screenwriters: Cathryn Michon, W.

Bruce Cameron, Producers: Gavin Polone, Distributor: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Abominable / USA 2019 (Director: Jill Culton, Screenwriters: Jill Culton, Producers: Suzanne Buirgy, Peilin

Chou, Dave Polsky, Distributor: Universal Pictures)

Alita: Battle Angel / USA 2019 (Director: Robert Rodriguez, Screenwriters: Laeta Kalogridis, Producers:

James Cameron, Jon Landau, Distributor: 20th Century Fox)

Black and Blue / USA 2019 (Director: Deon Taylor, Screenwriters: Peter A. Dowling, Producers: Roxanne

Avent, Sean Sorensen, Distributor: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Booksmart / USA (Director: Olivia Wilde, Screenwriters: Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman,

Producers: Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfeld, Jessica Elbaum, Megan Ellison, Distributor: United Artists

Releasing)

Breakthrough / USA 2019 (Director: Roxann Dawson, Screenwriters: Grant Nieporte, Producers: DeVon

Franklin, Distributor: 20th Century Fox)

Captain Marvel / USA 2019 (Director: Anna Boden, Screenwriters: Anna Boden, Geneva Robertson-

Dworet, Producers: Kevin Feige, Distributor: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Cats / USA 2019 (Director: Tom Hooper, Screenwriters: Lee Hall, Tom Hooper, Producers: Tim Bevan,

Eric Fellner, Debra Hayward, Tom Hooper, Distributor: Universal Pictures)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold / USA 2019 (Director: James Bobin, Screenwriters: Matthew Robinson,

Nicholas Stoller, Producers: Kristin Burr, Distributor: Paramount Pictures)

Escape Room / USA 2019 (Director: Adam Robitel, Screenwriters: Maria Melnik, Producers: Ori Marmur,

Neal H. Moritz, Distributor: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Five Feet Apart / USA 2019 (Director: Justin Baldoni, Screenwriters: Mikki Daughtry, Tobias Iaconis,

Producers: Cathy Schulman, Distributor: CBS Films / Lionsgate)

Frozen 2 / USA 2019 (Director: Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck, Screenwriters: Jennifer Lee, Producers: Peter Del

Vecho, Distributor: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Harriet / USA 2019 (Director: Kasi Lemmons, Screenwriters: Kasi Lemmons, Gregory Allen Howard,

Producers: Gregory Allen Howard, Debra Martin Chase, Daniela Lundberg, Distributor: Focus Features)

Hustlers / USA 2019 (Director: Lorene Scafaria, Screenwriters: Lorene Scafaria, Producers: Jessica

Elbaum, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Lopez, Distributor: STX Entertainment)

Isn’t It Romantic / USA 2019 (Director: Todd Strauss-Schulson, Screenwriters: Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox,

Katie Silberman, Producers: Gina Matthews, Distributor: Warner Brothers Pictures)

Last Christmas / USA 2019 (Director: Paul Feig, Screenwriters: Emma Thompson

Bryony Kimmings, Producers: Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, David Livingstone, Emma Thompson,

Distributor: Universal Pictures)

Little / USA 2019 (Director: Tina Gordon, Screenwriters: Tina Gordon, Producers: Kenya Barris, James

Lopez, Will Packer, Distributor: Universal Pictures)

Little Women / USA 2019 (Director: Greta Gerwig, Screenwriters: Greta Gerwig, Producers: Denise Di

Novi, Amy Pascal, Robin Swicord, Distribution: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Long Shot / USA 2019 (Director: Jonathan Levine, Screenwriters: Liz Hannah, Producers: Beth Kono,

Charlize Theron, Distributor: Lionsgate)

Ma / USA 2019 (Director: Tate Taylor, Screenwriters: Scotty Landes, Producers: Jason Blum, John Norris,

Tate Taylor, Distributor: Universal Pictures)

Queen & Slim / USA 2019 (Director: Melina Matsoukas, Screenwriters: Lena Waithe, Producers: James

Frey, Lena Waithe, Melina Matsoukas, Michelle Knudsen, Andrew Coles, Brad Weston, Pamela Abdy,

Distributor: Universal Pictures)

The Curse of La Llorona / USA 2019 (Director: Michael Chaves, Screenwriters: Mikki Daughtry,

Producers: Gary Dauberman, Emile Gladstone, James Wan, Distributor: Warner Brothers Pictures)

The Hustle / USA 2019 (Director: Chris Addison, Screenwriters: Jac Schaeffer, Producers: Rebel Wilson,

Distributor: United Artists Releasing)

UglyDolls / USA 2019 (Director: Kelly Asbury, Screenwriters: Alison Peck, Producers: Jane Hartwell,

Distributor: STX Entertainment)

Us / USA 2019 (Director: Jordan Peele, Screenwriters: Jordan Peele, Producers: Jason Blum, Distributor:

Universal Pictures)

What Men Want / USA 2019 (Director: Adam Shankman, Screenwriters: Tina Gordon, Peter Huyck, Alex

Gregory, Producers: James Lopez, Will Packer, Distributor: Paramount Pictures)