Netflix Snatches Rights To BBC Horror Series ‘Red Rose’ From ‘Sex Education’ Producer Eleven Films & eOne

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has secured the U.S. and international rights to Red Rose, the BBC horror drama created by identical twins Michael and Paul Clarkson, who have worked on shows including The Haunting Of Hill House and See.

Deadline can reveal that Netflix has picked up Red Rose from Entertainment One, which is repping the eight-part drama internationally under a co-production deal with Sex Education producer Eleven Film.

Sources tell us that eOne and Eleven, which made Timothy Spall horror The Enfield Haunting, are preparing to go into production on Red Rose from June, with filming taking place around Manchester and Bolton in the UK.

Originally commissioned by youth channel BBC Three last year, the series follows a group of British students as they discover the sinister Red Rose app, which encourages them to undertake a set of increasingly dangerous challenges.

One of the group, Rochelle Jackson, downloads the app and sets in motion is a series of events that brings together the friends to tackle a seemingly supernatural entity. Although set in the British town of Bolton, Red Rose takes inspiration from genre thrillers like Get Out and Scream.

Red Rose was the Clarkson twins’ first BBC commission after the pair spent some time in LA. Their other credits include the upcoming Amazon epic The Wheel of Time and His Dark Materials.

Red Rose is executive produced by Joel Wilson and Jamie Campbell for Eleven, Polly Williams for Entertainment One and Mona Qureshi for the BBC. Olivia Trench will co-executive produce for Eleven.

News of the Netflix deal follows BBC drama controller Piers Wenger telling an event on Monday that the broadcaster is having to move quicker than ever to commission shows from British talent. And where the BBC goes, international streamers follow, he said. “Once our ideas become scripts, there’s a feeding frenzy for them internationally,” he said.