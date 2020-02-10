‘Red Notice’: ‘The Umbrella Academy’s Ritu Arya, Chris Diamantopoulos Join Dwayne Johnson In Netflix Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Ritu Arya, best known for her role in Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, and Chris Diamantopoulos of HBO’s Silicon Valley have been added to the cast of Red Notice, from writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber. They are joining Hollywood action heavyweights Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the Netflix globe-trotting, heist thriller.

Deadline previously reported that the film centers on the pursuit of the world’s most-wanted art thief. Production is underway.

Thurber also is producing the pic alongside Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo and Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions. Scott Sheldon is the executive producer.

Arya, most recently seen on the big screen in Universal’s holiday rom-com Last Christmas, is repped by Grandview, while Diamantopoulos, an Emmy nominee for his voice work on Disney Channel’s Mickey Mouse, is with Paradigm and Untitled