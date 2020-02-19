‘Rebel’: Tamala Jones To Co-Star In ABC’s Erin Brockovich-Inspired Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Castle alumna Tamala Jones is returning to ABC with a series regular opposite Katey Sagal in Rebel, ABC’s drama pilot inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich.

Additionally, Jones just booked a recurring role on the new Fox series 911: Lone Star, playing Det. Washington, a detective investigating an ongoing case.

Executive produced by Brockovich, Rebel hails from Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff, Davis Entertainment, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios. Written by Vernoff, Rebel centers on Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal), a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. A funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves.

Jones will play Lana, Rebel’s (Sagal) former sister-in-law, Cassidy’s doting aunt — and Benji’s (James Lesure) sister — Lana does not suffer fools gladly. Aware that Ziggie is in a bad place, and inclined to help her niece over the rough patches, Lana is a recovering addict herself — and though she’s employed by Rebel as her investigator, she occasionally turns her well-honed sense of scrutiny in Rebel’s direction. In addition to Sagal, Jomes joins previously cast John Corbett John Corbett, who plays Rebel’s third husband.

Vernoff executive produces through her Trip the Light banner alongside Brockovich, Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox as well as Andrew Stearn via Andrew Stearn Prods. and Trip the Light’s Alexandre Schmitt. Davis’ Mike Stein is Co-Producer. Sony Pictures TV, where Davis Entertainment previously had a deal, co-produces with ABC Studios.

Jones recently recurred on both L.A.’s Finest for Spectrum and SEAL Team for CBS. She starred in the Paramount feature What Men Want and was a series regular on all 8-seasons of the popular ABC series Castle. Jones is repped by APA and recently signed with Alchemy Entertainment.