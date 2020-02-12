‘Rebel’: John Corbett To Co-Star In ABC’s Erin Brockovich-Inspired Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: John Corbett is set as a male lead opposite Katey Sagal in Rebel, ABC’s drama pilot inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich. Executive produced by Brockovich, Rebel hails from Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, Davis Entertainment, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios.

Written by Vernoff, Rebel centers on Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal), a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. A funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves.

Corbett will play Grady Bello, a charming jack of all trades who never grew out of his dirty-sexy bad boy looks; even has the vintage mustang to prove it. Grady shares one adopted teenage daughter, Ziggie, with his wife of almost 10 years, Rebel (Sagal). Although he’s her third husband, Grady has been with her the longest of any man. He thinks of himself as a good guy. Other people, for the most part, think of him as a pathological liar. But Rebel loves him — and he makes the most of that.

Vernoff executive produces through her Trip the Light banner alongside Brockovich, Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox as well as Trip the Light’s Alexandre Schmitt. Davis’ Mike Stein is Co-Producer. Sony Pictures TV, where Davis Entertainment previously had a deal, co-produces with ABC Studios, where Vernoff is under an overall deal.

Corbett can soon be seen reprising his role in the sequel to Netflix hit romantic comedy film To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. He recently appeared in the feature 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, the Netflix horror film The Silence and recurring on the Amazon series Undone. Corbett is reppd by Gersh.