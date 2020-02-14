‘Rebel’: James Lesure To Co-Star In ABC’s Erin Brockovich-Inspired Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: James Lesure has been cast as a series regular opposite Katey Sagal in Rebel, ABC’s drama pilot inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich. Executive produced by Brockovich, Rebel hails from Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, Davis Entertainment, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios.

Written by Vernoff, Rebel centers on Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal), a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. A funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves.

Lesure plays, Benji, a corporate lawyer who was Rebel’s second husband, and he is Cassidy’s father and Lana’s brother. A polished man, Benji is still welcome in Rebel’s life — but he knows that he’ll always get lambasted for siding with the fat cats instead of suffering humanity.

In addition to Sagal, Lesure joins recently cast John Corbett who plays Rebel’s third husband.

Vernoff executive produces through her Trip the Light banner alongside Brockovich, Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox as well as Trip the Light’s Alexandre Schmitt. Davis’ Mike Stein is Co-Producer. Sony Pictures TV, where Davis Entertainment previously had a deal, co-produces with ABC Studios, where Vernoff is under an overall deal.

Lesure co- starred on all five seasons of the hit NBC drama series Las Vegas. He recently had a heavily recurring role on NBC’s Good Girls and recurred as Sarah Jessica Parker’s love interest on the HBO comedy series Divorce. On ABC, he played one of the leads in the comedy series Uncle Buck. He is repped by Innovative Artists, Good Shepherd Mgmt and Meyer & Downs.