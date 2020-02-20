‘Rebel’: Ariela Barer To Co-Star In ABC’s Erin Brockovich-Inspired Drama Pilot

Runaways alumna Ariela Barer is set as a series regular opposite Katey Sagal and Tamala Jones in Rebel, ABC’s drama pilot inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich.

Executive produced by Brockovich, Rebel hails from Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff, Davis Entertainment, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios. Written by Vernoff, Rebel centers on Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal), a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. A funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves.

Barer will play Ziggie. The rebellious adopted daughter of Aiden and Rebel, Ziggie is going through a bad patch. She got hooked on pain medication after an injury, but has been drug-free for the last 72 days. A teenager who needs to attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings on a very regular basis, Ziggie is vulnerable as hell and needs her mother — only her mother is busy-busy-busy with her latest cluster of tormented clients.

Vernoff executive produces through her Trip the Light banner alongside Brockovich, Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox as well as Andrew Stearn via Andrew Stearn Prods. and Trip the Light’s Alexandre Schmitt. Davis’ Mike Stein is Co-Producer. Sony Pictures TV, where Davis Entertainment previously had a deal, co-produces with ABC Studios.

Barer most recently played the role of Gert Yorkes in Marvel’s Runaways, and she recurred on Atypical and One Day At A Time. On the big screen, she portrayed Olivia in feature Lady World and will next be seen as a lead in upcoming Disfluency and in a supporting role in The Ultimate Playlist of Noise. She is repped by Myrna Lieberman Management and Innovative Artists.