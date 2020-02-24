Rebecca Daugherty Exits As ABC Head Of Marketing After 33 Years At the Disney Network

Veteran marketing executive Rebecca Daugherty is departing her role as EVP of Marketing for ABC Entertainment and ABC Studios.

Daugherty, whose tenure at ABC spans 33 years and includes campaigns for such signature series as Grey’s Anatomy, Desperate Housewives and The Conners, was named to the top marketing post in 2017, succeeding ABC’s former longtime head of marketing Marla Provencio, who had exited after 35 years with the company.

A lot has changed since Daugherty was named EVP of Marketing for ABC Entertainment and ABC Studios in 2017, reporting to then-ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey and ABC Studios President Patrick Moran. Disney’s acquisition of key Fox assets made ABC Studios part of a larger studio entity, Disney Television Studios, and ABC and ABC Studios both have new leaderships. As part of the restructuring, Fox’s Shannon Ryan last year was named President of Marketing for ABC Entertainment and Disney Television Studios. In light of the realignment of the combined Disney-Fox TV assets, in which ABC Entertainment and ABC Studios are no longer a standalone unit, it is unlikely that there will be a straight replacement for Daugherty.

“Becky has worked on many memorable marketing campaigns over so many decades at ABC,” said Karey Burke, President, ABC Entertainment. “She’s a thoughtful and passionate professional who leaves behind a legacy of outstanding work and an incredibly talented team. We’re so grateful for all she’s accomplished, and we wish her well as she embarks on the next chapter of her career.”

Daugherty began her ABC career in 1987, serving in a variety of marketing roles. In recent years, she oversaw promotional campaigns for The Good Doctor, A Million Little Things, the revival of Roseanne – the No. 1 comedy of 2018 – and subsequent launch of spinoff The Conners, as well as the premiere of American Idol on ABC. Daugherty was instrumental in the creation and execution of the TGIT brand on Thursday nights and helped reinvigorate The Bachelor franchise. Additionally, she was a driving force in the campaigns for Once Upon a Time, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder. During her tenure at ABC, Daugherty and her team have earned numerous Promax Gold Awards, a Mobius, a Clio and an Emmy.

“It has truly been a privilege to call ABC home for more than 30 years,” said Daugherty. “The marketing team is my second family, and I will never forget that immensely talented, extremely passionate group of people. I am in awe of them and their accomplishments every day. They will forever be a part of me as I move on to new opportunities, and I’m confident I’m leaving them in a stellar position to reach even greater heights.”