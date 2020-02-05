‘Ray Donovan’ Star Liev Schreiber Salutes Series After Cancellation By Showtime

Liev Schreiber, who earned three Emmy noms for playing the titular fixer on Showtime’s just-canceled Ray Donovan, took to social media tonight to toast the series and its fans with the single word “slainte.”

The Donovan character is Irish-American, and “sláinte” translates to “cheers” in Irish and “health” in Scottish Gaelic. Schreiber sometimes used it during the series’ seven-season run.

His actor brother Pablo Schreiber added a heartfelt response to the post: “Congratulations on a tremendous run! Your talent, intelligence and leadership shine brightly. On to the next!”

Schreiber’s Donovan was an at-all-costs fixer for the rich and famous originally from South Boston who worked in Los Angeles and later New York. He did whatever it took to get the messy jobs done — all while trying to protect his family and keep his ex-con dad (Jon Voight) from mucking things up.

As news of Ray Donovan’s bubble status circulated last month, Schreiber took to social media to thank fans for their support — and urge them to help the show land an renewal.

“I know the big question on everyone’s mind is whether there will be a season 8,” he wrote. “Truth is it’s in the networks hands. So if you want more, reach out to them at @showtime, @raydonovan, and @CBS and let them know how you feel. Either way it’s been an amazing ride and we have all of you to thank for it.”

At TCA in January, Showtime Co-President of Entertainment Gary Levine admitted that the drama was “nearing the end of its run.” While hinting that a Season 8 was likely, he said a decision on the series’ future would be made in the next few weeks.

That decision came Tuesday.

Created by Ann Biderman, Ray Donovan also starred Paula Malcomson, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok and Pooch Hall. Alan Alda and Zach Grenier joined more recently. Debuting in 2013, the series was executive produced by David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro.