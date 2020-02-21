‘Raven’s Home’ Spotlights Vaping In A Special Episode On Disney Channel, Complete With Cast Message

The risks associated with vaping among youth will be examined in a topical episode of Raven’s Home that targets kids ages 6-14 and their families.

The episode will air on Sunday, March 1 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on Disney Channel. Immediately following the episode, a special message from the cast will be seen on Disney Channel and Disney Channel YouTube. The episode and message were developed under the consultancy of Hollywood, Health & Society, who brought in experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and USC, among others.

In the episode, What About Your Friends, Booker’s new friends pressure him to try vaping. But he turns them down and warns them about the dangers. They don’t listen and when Coach Spitz finds a vape pen, the boys all claim it belongs to Booker, and he is suspended. While a disappointed Raven seeks to understand what’s going on with her son, Booker sets out to clear his name.

What About Your Friends was written by Latonya Croff and directed by Raven’s Home executive producer/showrunner Warren Hutcherson.

Raven-Symoné stars as Raven Baxter and is the series executive producer. Also starring is Issac Ryan Brown as Booker Baxter-Carter, Navia Robinson as Nia Baxter-Carter, Jason Maybaum as Levi Grayson, Sky Katz as Tess O’Malley and Anneliese van der Pol as Chelsea Daniels.

Raven’s Home was developed by longtime writer/producer partners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff and created by That’s So Raven creators Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman. The series is a production of It’s a Laugh Productions, Inc. and carries a TV-G parental guideline.