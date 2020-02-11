Raphael Coleman Dies: ‘Nanny McPhee’ Child Star And Climate Activist Was 25

Raphael Coleman, a former child actor who became a climate change activist, has died. He was 25.

Coleman passed away Friday, his mother and stepfather shared in separate social media posts over the weekend.

“Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox. He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder. Let’s celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy,” his mom, Liz Jensen, tweeted.

Jensen’s post included a link to the website for Extinction Rebellion, an international climate change movement aimed at halting mass extinction.

The article said Coleman, who also went by the name Iggy Fox, was recently arrested at London’s Brazilian Embassy after joining an environmental protest calling for an end to “an ecological and human rights emergency.”

Coleman’s stepdad also paid tribute in an emotional Facebook post.

“Raph wasn’t my child, even though I was close to him,” Carsten Jensen wrote in his Facebook post. “But I can feel it myself. I see it in his mother’s eyes, and I hear it in her voice, the irreversible loss of the most precious thing in life.”

Coleman was born in September 1994 in Wandsworth, England. Fans likely remember him for his role as Eric in the 2005 family comedy Nanny McPhee, alongside Emma Thompson and Colin Firth. He also appeared in the films It’s Alive (2009) and The Fourth Kind (2009).

He died suddenly after collapsing while out on a run, the Mirror reported. His cause of death has not yet been released.