Random Media Acquires North American Rights To ‘Double Belgian’

Double Belgian, the feature debut of director Graham Winfrey, has been acquired for North American release by Random Media, the media company headed by studio vet Eric Doctorow.

The comedy about two friends who open their own craft brewery in upstate New York, played the festival circuit in 2019 and also had commercial showtimes at the Metrograph in Lower Manhattan. Random Media plans a digital release in April, including transactional video on demand availability via Amazon, iTunes and other platforms.

Townsend Ambrecht, Nick Moss, Julia Conley, Dexter Masland and Mary Hilliard are in the film’s cast.

Double Belgian follows best friends Brett and Mitchell, homebrew fans, after they are invited to Brooklyn by Brett’s cousin, Nick, to host a tasting party and secure an investment for their fledgling company. While their Belgian-style ale is a huge hit, the business trip hits a snag when a hidden agenda and secret love interest threaten to derail their plans.

Double Belgian, a Smithfield Pictures production, was an official selection at the Dumbo Film Festival, Hoboken International Film Festival and Manhattan Film Festival.

The film was written by Doug Weeden and Winfrey, who also produced along with Aldous Davidson. The acquisition deal was negotiated for Random by Doctorow, a former executive at Paramount, Fox, MGM and the most recent incarnation of Miramax. Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers.