‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan Set To Star With Anthony Ramos In ‘Distant’ For Amblin

EXCLUSIVE: Two time Golden Globe-winning Marvelous Mrs Maisel and House of Cards star Rachel Brosnahan has been set to join In The Heights‘ Anthony Ramos in Amblin Partners’ upcoming comedic sci-fi film Distant.

Will Speck and Josh Gordon (Blades of Glory, Office Christmas Party) are directing the Spenser Cohen-penned spec script with production to begin next month.

Distant tells the story of an asteroid miner who, after crash-landing on an alien planet, must contend with the challenges of his new surroundings, while making his way across the harsh terrain to the only other survivor – a woman who is trapped in her escape pod.

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special), Fred Berger (La La Land), and Anna Halberg (Extinction) will produce.

Speck and Gordon will also serve as executive producers, along with Jonathan Rothbart and Matt Hirsch. Kevin Vafi will co-produce. Amblin Partner’s Co-President of Production Jeb Brody will oversee the film with creative exec John Buderwitz.

Brosnahan is represented by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Schreck Rose.