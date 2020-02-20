Quintessa Swindell To Headline ABC Comedy Pilot From Emily Kapnek & Dean Holland

ABC has given a pilot order to an untitled single-camera comedy written by Suburgatory creator Emily Kapnek and to be directed by Dean Holland. Like ABC has done with several of its hot comedy scripts this year, the network quietly gave the untitled Kapnek/Holland project (aka Wild Child) a cast-contingent pilot order.

Deadline can reveal exclusively that Trinkets star Quintessa Swindell has been tapped as the lead in the pilot, lifting the contingency. ABC Studios, where Kapnek is under an overall deal, is the studio.

The Untitled Kapnek/Holland is described as a “love story with a twist” centering on New York City teenager Lennon Cochrane (Swindell), whose life is turned upside down when she stumbles on a family secret.

Swindell’s Lennon is creative, rebellious, and endlessly indulged by her mother. Lennon rarely heard the word no growing up. Raised to believe she could do anything, Lennon never worried about fitting into any conventional box. Lennon found music early and it became the primary outlet for her self-expression. When her city life is upended, Lennon struggles to adjust to her new circumstances.

The pilot is written and executive produced by Kapnek through her newly formed Specifica Productions banner at ABC Studios from a story is by Kapnek & Holland. Holland will direct and executive produce.

Swindell just wrapped shooting the final season of Netflix’s original series Trinkets where they played the co-lead Tabitha. Swindell recently co-starred in the feature Voyagers opposite Colin Farrell and Tye Sheridan, co-starred in the indie Granada Nights and can be seen in the role of Anna in HBO’s Euphoria. They moved to LA after spending the last two years studying acting in the BFA program at Marymount Manhattan College in New York City and at the Accademia Del’ Arte in Florence. Swindell is repped by Gersh.