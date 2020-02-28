Quibi Sets Comedy Show ‘Q Talks’ Hosted By James Veitch

Forthcoming digital shortform outlet Quibi has greenlighted Q Talks, a comedy talk show hosted by comic James Veitch. Among the guests set to do episodes are Regina Hall, Lisa Kudrow, Niecy Nash, Jimmy O. Yang and Kristen Schaal.

In Q Talks. celebrity speakers give expert talks — on topics they’ve never heard before, from a script they’ve never seen before, presented to them via a rigged teleprompter. To make it to the end of their talk, they’ll have to say, and do, anything the prompter tells them.

Troy Conrad created the series and executive produces with showrunner Nicolle Yaron. Also set as EPs are Paul Feig, Laura Fischer and Kesila Childers for Powderkeg Media; Saul Friedman for Spectacle Content Media; and Chris Wagner, Colleen Wagner, Mike Hofferth for Eleven Eleven Media Group.

Founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and run by CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi launches on April 6.

