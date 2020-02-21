Quibi Greenlights Stop-Motion Animated Series ‘Micro Mayhem’ From Stoopid Buddy Studios & eOne

Quibi has given a green light to Micro Mayhem, a stop-motion animated series from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and eOne.

Created and executive produced by Eric Towner (Robot Chicken), Micro Mayhem is a series of over-the-top shorts where the cars are the characters. Inspired by the original Micro Mayhem viral short created by Towner and John Harvatine IV, in each self-contained short-form episode, the cars set the stage with an immense amount of attitude and personality in the dialogue-free grindhouse action series. Per the logline: “The series combines miniature filmmaking and stop-motion artistry in a wild (and comically violent) ride like no other!”

Jon Favreau’s Golem Creations (The Mandalorian), Seth Green, Harvatine, Matthew Senreich and Chris Waters also executive produce. Stoopid Buddy Studios and eOne co-produce.

“Micro Mayhem brings to life the car chases I imagined as a kid, and combines my love of technology and stop-motion artistry,” said Towner. We’re thrilled to be teaming with Golem Creations to bring this dream project to life.”

“Quibi’s focus on micro storytelling provides the perfect platform for Micro Mayhem. We are excited to work with Eric and his team at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, to bring this wild ride to audiences one turn at a time,” added Greg Clayman, Senior Vice President, New Platforms and Strategic Partnerships, Film and Television at eOne.

Quibi launches on April 6.