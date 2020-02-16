Queen Latifah Honors Kobe Bryant With Rap Salute At Saturday NBA All-Star Prelims

Grammy winner and actress Queen Latifah performed Stevie Wonder’s Love’s in Need of Love Today at the National Basketball Assn.’s Saturday Night skills competitions.

But she added a rap verse to the song in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, who had four MVP awards at the event and had the MVP trophy renamed in his honor.

Latifah, 49, added the lines “Give love a shot / When you do, say ‘Kobe’ / 24 hours, eight days a week, trophies.” The crowd cheered the salute.

A public memorial service for Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who perished in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash, will be held on Feb. 24 at Staples Center.