‘Quantum Leap’ Star Scott Bakula Says There’s “Lots To Do” If Series Is Rebooted

Scott Bakula may be ready to leap if a producer is ready to look.

Thursday on The Talk, Bakula speculated on what a reboot of his cult series Quantum Leap would look like in 2020. The premise of the show, which ran from 1989 until May 1993, had Bakula as scientist Sam Beckett doing leaps in time to right historical wrongs.

Sheryl Underwood asked Bakula about a return trip to the show.

“I don’t know, I don’t know,” Bakula said. “But I know the fans would love to have a reboot.” What would the 2020 version look like? “There are so many things going on right now that need to be put right, that are currently going wrong, that (Beckett) would be very, very busy. Lots to do.”

One thing a reboot would do is resolve the ambiguous ending to the series. While the “official” version indicated that Sam never returned home, there were potential alternate endings filmed.

