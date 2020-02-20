Paris-based Pulsar Content has boarded sales on Jesse Eisenberg and Michael Greyeyes thriller Wild Indian.

Eisenberg is starring in and executive producing the film, which is currently in post-production. Written and directed by Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr., the film follows two Anishinaabe men who are inextricably bound together after covering up the savage murder of a schoolmate.

Also starring are Chaske Spencer, Kate Bosworth, Jenna Leigh Green and Scott Haze (Venom). The film, which shot in Oklahoma City, was developed as part of the Sundance Institute Writers and Directors Lab.

Producers are Blake Pickens and Thomas Mahoney. Executive producers include Joel Michaely, Niraj Bhatia, Eric Tavitian, Katy Bettner, Lesli Masoner, Dan McClung, Brent Ryan Green and 30West.

Pulsar is also in Berlin with horror The Deep House by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo. The film has set James Jagger and Camille Rowe to star as a hip young couple who come to France to explore an underwater house and share their findings on social media. But their adventure turns south when the pair get locked inside and their presence awakes a dark spirit haunting the house.

Currently in production, the film is produced by Radar Films and Logical Pictures, and co-produced by Umedia Production and

Apollo Films. Logical Pictures and Pulsar Content’s U.S. partner on English speaking genre films XYZ Films is executive producing and repping North America.