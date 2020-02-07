Click to Skip Ad
‘Joker’, ‘The Mandalorian’ Campaigns Win Top Honors At ICG Publicists Awards

By Amanda N'Duka, Patrick Hipes

Joker Mandalorian
Warner Bros/Disney+

The publicity campaigns that drove Warner Bros’ Joker and Disney+’s The Mandalorian took top honors Friday at the 57th annual ICG Publicists Awards at the Beverly Hilton.

Joker, which is up for a leading 11 Oscars on Sunday, won the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Pictures Publicity Campaign. Season 1 of Disney+’s Star Wars stand-alone series The Mandalorian, won the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign.

Steven Huvane from Slate PR won the guild’s Les Mason Award for career achievement at the annual luncheon, with client and recent SAG Awards winner Jennifer Aniston a surprise presenter to hand him his trophy. “You really are some of the hardest working people in this town,” she told the crowd in the ballroom. “I know I apologize on behalf of all of us.”

Other winners today included Rachel Aberly from 42 West, who was named Publicist of the Year. Clark Collis from Entertainment Weekly won the Press Award, while Nelson Aspen of Australia’s Sunrise won the International Media Award.

The guild today also bestowed honorary awards on Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who received the Motion Picture Showman Award after the Disney film became the highest-grossing movie of all time. Ava DuVernay (Netflix’s When They See Us) was awarded the Television Showman of the Year.

“I remember sometimes I would get caught up in the logistics and details and not to remember the larger picture that what you do matters,” DuVernay, a former publicist, said in her acceptance speech. “I’m proud to have been a member of this mighty tribe.“

Don Mischer was given the guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Sheryl Main, the co-chair of the awards show along with chair Tim Menke, received the Henri Bollinger Award in recognition of a person who epitomizes the definition of special merit in the field of entertainment.

Here’s the full list of winners:

MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURE PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

JOKER
Warner Bros. Pictures

MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

THE MANDALORIAN: Season 1
Gregg Brilliant, Unit Publicist
Disney+

LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY

Stephen Huvane
Slate PR

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Rachel Aberly
42 West

PRESS AWARD

Clark Collis
Entertainment Weekly

INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD 

Nelson Aspen
Sunrise (Australia)

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURES

Niko Tavernise

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD FOR TELEVISION

Nicole Rivelli

HONORARY AWARDS

Motion Picture Showman Award

Anthony and Joe Russo

Television Showman of the Year

Ava DuVernay

Lifetime Achievement Award

Don Mischer

Henri Bollinger Award

Sheryl Main

