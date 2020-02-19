Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Proximity’ From VFX Veteran Eric Demeusy Lands At Shout! Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Studios has acquired North American rights to Proximity, a sci-fi thriller that marks the feature directorial debut of Eric Demeusy. The Emmy-winning VFX veteran is behind the main title designs of the likes of Game of Thrones, Stranger Things as well as Tron: Legacy.

Ryan Masson (Good Girls), Highdee Kuan (You), Shaw Jones (Blue, Diwa), Christian Prentice (Mank) and Don Scribner (The Guide) star in the pic, which will roll out in 10 of the top 20 markets as part of a day-and-date release sometime this year, The deal includes theatrical, video-on-demand, digital, broadcast and home entertainment rights in the U.S. and Canada.

In Demeusy’s script Masson plays Isaac, a young scientist working for NASA, who is is abducted by extraterrestrials. When no one believes his story, he becomes obsessed with finding proof that leads him on a journey of discovery.

Demeusy also produces with Andrea Dondaville and Kyle McIntyre. Instrum International’s Ryan Keller is executive producer.

“With Proximity, Eric Demeusy has made an impressive transition to directing, complementing his award-winning VFX talent with broadly appealing storytelling,” Shout!’s VP Acquisitions Jordan Fields said. “The subject of extraterrestrial life will fascinate us forever, so we’re confident Proximity will thrill and delight a hungry audience.”

The movie deal was negotiated by Shout!’s Fields and Vanessa Keiko Flanders along with Keller on behalf of the filmmakers.